Indian students win Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia finals with anti-pollution and drug delivery mask for asthama patients

A student team from Faridabad-based Manav Rachna Institute has developed an anti-pollution and drug delivery mask designed for patients who suffer from asthma and other chronic respiratory conditions. This feat of Team Caeli, as they call themselves, helped them win 2019 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Regional finals last week.

The three-member team created the Caeli mask (the word means ‘air’ in Latin). It will now compete at the Imagine Cup World finals, which will be held in Seattle in May, and the winner there will win $100,000, $50,000 Azure grant, and a mentoring session with Satya Nadella. Held annually since 2003, the Imagine Cup is a global student technology competition.