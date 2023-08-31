scorecardresearch
INDIA bloc Mumbai meeting Live Updates: Logo to be unveiled, strategies for 2024 Lok Sabha elections on agenda as Opposition meets today

INDIA alliance Mumbai meeting 2023 live: The third meeting of the opposition bloc is hosted by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the three-party alliance of the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP led by Sharad Pawar.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Opposition meet in Bengaluru: List of 26 parties attending mega huddle
Leaders from 26 Opposition parties attended the dinner meeting in Bengaluru on Monday. (Image: PTI)
Go to Live Updates

INDIA alliance meeting 2023 live updates: The third meeting of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will begin on Thursday to discuss its strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections due next year and inclusion of new allies. Along with talks on strategy and inclusion of new allies, unveiling of the INDIA bloc logo and discussion on the common minimum programme (CMP) will be the highlight of the two-day deliberations. As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the two-day INDIA meeting on Thursday and Friday at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. The third meeting of the opposition bloc is hosted by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the three-party alliance of the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP led by Sharad Pawar.

The alliance leaders are getting together for the third round of the brainstorming session here, after Patna and Bengaluru, to chalk out their common campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The alliance would announce a coordination committee, which could be of 11 members from principal opposition parties. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and CPI general secretary D Raja have already arrived in Mumbai.

Live Updates

INDIA alliance Mumbai meeting: The third meeting of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will begin today in Mumbai to discuss its strategy to take on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections due next year and inclusion of new allies.

09:48 (IST) 31 Aug 2023
INDIA alliance Mumbai meeting live: ‘We will have a solid foundation’

After the meeting in Mumbai, we will have a solid foundation and a roadmap, says RJD leader Manoj Jha.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1697092433010643187

09:47 (IST) 31 Aug 2023
INDIA alliance Mumbai meeting: MK Stalin leaves from Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM and DMK leader MK Stalin leaves from Chennai to attend the third meeting of the Opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), in Mumbai.

09:28 (IST) 31 Aug 2023
INDIA Mumbai meeting Live: Opposition leaders to meet in Mumbai

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the two-day INDIA meeting on Thursday and Friday at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. The third meeting of the opposition bloc is hosted by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the three-party alliance of the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP led by Sharad Pawar.

09:28 (IST) 31 Aug 2023
INDIA Mumbai meeting Live: Welcome to live blog!

Hello! Good morning readers! Welcome to Financial Express Online live blog. Catch all live updates on the INDIA bloc's meeting in Mumbai here.

The opposition INDIA bloc has exuded confidence that it would provide a formidable alternative to bring political change in the country and asserted that it has several prime ministerial faces against BJP’s only one. The opposition alliance has also expanded its ambit to 28 parties by including two regional outfits – the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP), a Marxist political party in Maharashtra, and another regional outfit.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 09:24 IST

