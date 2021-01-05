Income Tax officials at Robert Vadra’s residence again, second such visit in two days

Robert Vadra

The officials of Income Tax Department have once again reached Robert Vadra’s residence to record his statement in connection with a probe under the benami assets law. This is the second such visit in two consecutive days. Vadra was summoned earlier but he did not turn up citing coronavirus restrictions. After he failed to respond to summons, a team of Income Tax officials visited his official premises in Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar area on Monday.

News agency PTI reported that Vadra was questioned for about eight hours and his statement was recorded as part of the proceedings related to the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act. The questioning was linked to the purchase of some land parcels by a firm linked to Vadra in Rajasthan’s border town of Bikaner in which the Enforcement Directorate had filed a money laundering case in 2015, the agency reported.

The ED has questioned Vadra in this case in the past and had attached assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of his firm Ms Sky Light Hospitality (P) Ltd (Now LLP) in 2019. The ED shared case documents of this probe along with that of possession of some alleged undisclosed assets abroad with the tax department for action under the anti-benami law that is enforced in the country by the latter, the agency reported citing sources.