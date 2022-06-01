‘Humko bhi duba dega’: Prashant Kishor reveals why he will never work with Congress again

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has vowed never to work with Congress again as the party has spoiled his professional image. While recalling his past associations with several political parties, Kishor pointed out that he had been successful in all his assignments except the one with Congress ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

“I was associated with the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, then the JD-U in 2015, 2017 in Punjab, 2019 with Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, 2020 in Delhi with (Arvind) Kejriwal, and 2021 in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. From 2011 to 2021, I was associated with 11 elections and lost only one election that is with Congress in UP in 2017. Since then, I have decided that I will not work with them (Congress) as they have spoiled my track record,” Kishor said while addressing journalists during his newly launched initiative ‘Jan Suraaj’ (Good Governance) in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Monday.

“Abhi ki jo Congress ki vaivashta hai woh aisi hai ki apne toh sudhrega nahi, humko bhi dubaa dega (The state of Congress is so precarious that it will not improve, but will drown us as well). It (Congress) is not improving. Hence, I will never work with the Congress again,” Kishor further added.

Kishor, while speaking to The Indian Express earlier, had pointed out that the major problem with Congress lies in the fact that they don’t know how to behave like an opposition party, even after nearly nine years of being in opposition.

Kishor has stated that Congress’ decline started much before losing the Lok Sabha elections to BJP in 2014. According to Kishor, the party began its decline back in 1984 after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination. After several rounds of discussion with the top Congress leadership, Kishor finally declared on April 26 that he has declined Congress’ offer to join the party, and instead will start his own campaign in Bihar.