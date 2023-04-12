Historic step taken to unite Opposition: Rahul Gandhi after meeting Nitish Kumar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that a “historic step” had been taken to unite all Opposition parties and the grand old party will take all parties along in the ideological battle against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“A historic step has been taken to unite Opposition parties. It is a process and we will develop the Opposition’s vision for the country and all such parties who come with us, we will take them along in this ongoing ideological battle. We will stand together against the attacks on institutions and the country. And this is an important step towards achieving that,” Rahul said addressing the media after meeting Nitish and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

Nitish Kumar, who arrived in Delhi yesterday morning for a three-day visit on the invitation of the Congress president, today called on Kharge and Gandhi along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Bridging the divide between the Congress and Opposition parties appears to be on the agenda of Kumar’s three-day visit to the capital.

During his visit, Kumar is slated to meet a slew of Opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and top Left leaders.



Addressing the press alongside Gandhi, Kumar said that efforts will be made to unite as many Opposition parties as possible. ” We will try to unite as many parties as possible and work together in the future,” he said.

Kumar’s JD(U), the RJD and Congress, part of the ruling alliance in Bihar, are keen on bringing all Opposition parties together ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The meeting assumes significance as this is the first outreach by Congress to reach out to regional parties to cobble together a united front against the BJP.

“Today we had a historic meeting here and discussed many issues. We all have decided to unite all (opposition) parties and fight the upcoming elections unitedly,” Kharge said addressing the media after the meeting.

Besides Nitish and Tejashwi, the Congress has also reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as part of the efforts.