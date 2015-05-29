Heat wave death toll crosses 1,700 in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

The scorching heat wave has claimed 429 more lives in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, taking the total death toll in the two states this season to a massive 1,774.

While 100 deaths were reported in Telangana in the last 24 hours, 329 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh yesterday.

Uttar Pradesh, too, continued to reel under a severe heat wave with Allahabad recording the highest maximum temperature at 45.8 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, authorities in Andhra Pradesh have cancelled doctors’ leave and advised people not to head outside in the middle of the day to avoid the worst of the heat. However for many people, staying indoors isn’t much better.

Blamed on dry continental air blowing in from Iran and Afghanistan, the heat wave is forecast to subside later this week before monsoon rains bring relief to parched areas of the east and south.

