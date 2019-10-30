Haryana Cabinet 2019: Full list of Ministers in Manohar Lal Khattar government

Haryana Cabinet list 2019: Manohar Lal Khattar and DUshyant Chautala take oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday.

Haryana Cabinet Ministers list 2019: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed the government for a straight second term in Haryana. This time, the saffron party fell short of the majority mark by five seats but was supported by the newly floated Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala. BJP leader and a key RSS man Manohar Lal Khattar and JJP president Dushyant Chautala took oath as the CM and Deputy CM on Sunday at the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. The Council of Ministers will be expanded only after the first session of the Legislative Assembly. The session has been convened from November 4. This was announced on Tuesday after the first Cabinet meeting which was attended by Khattar and Chautala. The meeting was held in New Delhi.

As mandated by the Constitution, the strength of the Council of Ministers in any state in the country shouldn’t cross the 15% of the strength of the Legislative Assembly. This includes the Chief Minister as well. According to this formula, the state of Haryana can have a maximum of 14 ministers. This means, there is a vacancy for 12 ministers in the government.

Fill list of Council of Ministers in Haryana

1. Manohar Lal Khattar – Chief Minister

2. Dushyant Chautala – Deputy Chief Minister

The below list will be updated after the expansion of the new Cabinet which will take place probably next week:

3. Anil Vij – Health, Medical education & Research, AYUSH, Science and technology, Sports & Youth affairs and Archives

4. Captain Abhimanyu – Finance, Revenue & Disaster management, Excise & Taxation, Planning, Law & Legislative, Institutional finance and Credit control, Consolidation and Rehabilitation

5. Ram Bilas Sharma – Education & Languages, Technical education, Tourism, Election, Parliamentary Affairs, Archaeology & Museums and Hospitality

6. Om Prakash Dhankar – Agriculture, Development & Panchayats, Mines & Geology, Animal husbandry & Dairying and Fisheries

7. Krishan Lal Panwar – Transport, Housing and Jails

8. Rao Narbir Singh – Public Works, Forests, Civil aviation and Architecture

9. Kavita Jain – Art & Cultural affairs, Women & Child development, Urban local bodies and Information, Public relations and Languages

10. Vipul Goel – Industries & Commerce, Industrial training and Environment

In the just-concluded Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats. The JJP, which emerged as the kingmaker with 10 seats, extended the support to the BJP to help it go past the majority mark of 45 in the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly. The Congress won 31 seats.