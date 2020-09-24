Gujarat: Consecutive blasts trigger massive fire at ONGC plant in Surat

“Around 3:05 am last night, three consecutive blasts took place at the ONGC Hazira plant which led to the fire. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the site. No casualties have been reported so far,” Patel said.
The fire was caused by a rupture in the Uran-Mumbai 36-inch gas pipeline.
The sound of the blast was heard as far as 10 km. Patel said that the depressurisation of the pressurised gas system was underway.
