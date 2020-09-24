  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gujarat: Consecutive blasts trigger massive fire at ONGC plant in Surat

By: |
Updated: Sep 24, 2020 9:43 AM

Massive fire at the Hazira Gas processing plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation gas processing plant in Surat.

Massive fire at ONGC plant in Surat.

A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) gas processing plant in Surat. The fire was reported at the Hazira Gas processing plant at around 3 am.

According to Surat Collector Dhaval patel, three consecutive blasts at the plant triggered the fire.

Related News

“Around 3:05 am last night, three consecutive blasts took place at the ONGC Hazira plant which led to the fire. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the site. No casualties have been reported so far,” Patel said.

The fire was caused by a rupture in the Uran-Mumbai 36-inch gas pipeline.

The sound of the blast was heard as far as 10 km. Patel said that the depressurisation of the pressurised gas system was underway.

Meanwhile, the fire has been brought under control and all terminals have been closed down as a precautionary measure.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Gujarat Consecutive blasts trigger massive fire at ONGC plant in Surat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Punjab to set up Vigilance Commission to check corruption among public servants
2EXPLAINED: Why the clamour for Sixth Schedule is growing in Ladakh
3Delhi panel defers proceedings after SC order on summons to Facebook