Gujarat: Consecutive blasts trigger massive fire at ONGC plant in Surat

Massive fire at ONGC plant in Surat.

A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) gas processing plant in Surat. The fire was reported at the Hazira Gas processing plant at around 3 am.

According to Surat Collector Dhaval patel, three consecutive blasts at the plant triggered the fire.

“Around 3:05 am last night, three consecutive blasts took place at the ONGC Hazira plant which led to the fire. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the site. No casualties have been reported so far,” Patel said.

The fire was caused by a rupture in the Uran-Mumbai 36-inch gas pipeline.

The sound of the blast was heard as far as 10 km. Patel said that the depressurisation of the pressurised gas system was underway.

#WATCH Gujarat: A fire breaks out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6xPKHW5PrR — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the fire has been brought under control and all terminals have been closed down as a precautionary measure.