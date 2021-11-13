Goa Elections 2022: Opinion poll predicts win for BJP, struggle for AAP and Congress

Goa Elections 2022: According to the November round of survey, the BJP is expected to bag 19-23 seats, followed by 3-7 seats for the Congress and 2-6 seats for the AAP.

The BJP is expected to comfortably retain power in Goa which is scheduled to go to polls early next year along with four other states, the latest round of ABP-C Voter survey has predicted. Meanwhile, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party may find themselves fighting to become the main opposition party in the state.

According to the November round of survey, the BJP is expected to bag 19-23 seats, followed by 3-7 seats for the Congress and 2-6 seats for the AAP. Others are projected to claim victory on 8-12 seats in the state elections.

The ABP News-C Voter pre-poll survey, held in September, had predicted 22-26 out of the 40 seats for the BJP, followed by 4-8 seats for the AAP and just 3-7 seats for the Congress. The October round of survey projected 24-28 seats for the ruling BJP, 3-7 for AAP and 1-5 for the Congress.