  • MORE MARKET STATS

Goa Elections 2022: Opinion poll predicts win for BJP, struggle for AAP and Congress

By: |
November 13, 2021 1:47 PM

Goa Elections 2022: According to the November round of survey, the BJP is expected to bag 19-23 seats, followed by 3-7 seats for the Congress and 2-6 seats for the AAP.

Goa Elections 2022: According to the November round of survey, the BJP is expected to bag 19-23 seats, followed by 3-7 seats for the Congress and 2-6 seats for the AAP.

The BJP is expected to comfortably retain power in Goa which is scheduled to go to polls early next year along with four other states, the latest round of ABP-C Voter survey has predicted. Meanwhile, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party may find themselves fighting to become the main opposition party in the state.

According to the November round of survey, the BJP is expected to bag 19-23 seats, followed by 3-7 seats for the Congress and 2-6 seats for the AAP. Others are projected to claim victory on 8-12 seats in the state elections.

Related News

The ABP News-C Voter pre-poll survey, held in September, had predicted 22-26 out of the 40 seats for the BJP, followed by 4-8 seats for the AAP and just 3-7 seats for the Congress. The October round of survey projected 24-28 seats for the ruling BJP, 3-7 for AAP and 1-5 for the Congress.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Goa Elections 2022 Opinion poll predicts win for BJP struggle for AAP and Congress
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Uttarakhand Elections 2022: BJP in the lead, but faces stiff challenge from upbeat Congress, predicts opinion poll
2UP Elections 2022: Opinion poll shows BJP in comfortable lead, but big gains for Samajwadi Party
3‘Two-day lockdown?’: SC asks Centre to take ’emergency measures’ on Delhi air pollution, next hearing on Nov 15