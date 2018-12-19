Four Uber drivers arrested for robbing 15 passengers in 3 months on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

Police arrested a gang in Gurugram, which looted people after offering them lift in their cabs. (Image: ANI)

The Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested four Uber taxi drivers who are alleged to have robbed 15 passengers on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway in a span of three months.

According to the victims, all four drivers used to travel in the same cab, with one driving and the other three sitting in the cab as other passengers. Their main target group was locals going for short-distance travel. They used to carry a gun or knife with them to threaten the passengers while robbing them.

The accused have been identified as Sahil Hussain, 21; Sajid, 20, and Shahid, all residents of Nuh, and Sahilm 24, from Palwal.

According to reports from ANI, the accused drivers work with Uber, which is a well-known cab aggregator service. The police have arrested the four drivers and found that at least 15 people have been targetted over the last three months. The drivers confessed that they robbed ATM cards, cash, and mobiles from the victims, during their interrogation.

The police have seized two Swift Dzire cars in which the gang offered rides. The police were yet to recover the loot money and weapons used in the crimes from the accused, who were arrested late Monday night. The arrests were made on the basis of information that alerted the police of the gang’s plan to find another prey near Iffco Chowk.

According to an Uber official, one of the two cabs was indeed registered with the company and it had “wait-listed” the car. The driver of a wait-listed car cannot access the Uber app and ferry passengers through it until a decision is taken on its status.

The accused were sent to three days’ police remand by a city court on Tuesday.

In most cases, gangs offered a shared ride to men waiting along NH48, mostly on their way back to Delhi after work. Instead of going to Delhi, they took a U-turn after Shankar Chowk or Rajokri flyover. They would drive around for two-to-four hours in Gurugram; threaten the victim at gunpoint or knifepoint and rob him of cash and valuables.