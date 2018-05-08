Fatwa against Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait: Muslims urged not to back Pakistan’s founder in UP

Aitul from Dargah Aala Hazrat of Bareilly. (Image: ANI)

Amid row over the presence of a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Aligarh Muslim University, a Bareilly Dargah in Uttar Pradesh has issued a fatwa asking Muslims to not stand by Pakistan’s founder.

“Dargah Aala Hazrat issued fatwa that any Muslim should not stand by Md. Ali Jinnah, if they do so that’ll be wrong. It also states that putting up his portrait is wrong. Jinnah is not an idol for Muslims, he is founder of an enemy nation,” ANI quoted Aitul from Dargah Aala Hazrat of Bareilly as saying.

Several students of the varsity are on a sit-in at AMU. In an open letter, AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor today asked students not to fall into the trap of those trying to destroy the institution’s image. Mansoor asked students “not to fall into the trap of certain forces which are bent upon destroying the image of our alma mater and are playing with your bright future”. He further asked them to not let their studies suffer.

After a clash with police on May 2 when they were demanding action against right-wing protesters, who had entered the campus and shouted slogans, students went on an indefinite dharna. The unrest has forced AMU administration to postpone the exams.

The students are demanding a judicial probe into the “police inaction”.

The row over Jinnah portrait erupted after BJP MP objected its presence to at AMU student union office, where it was hanging for four decades.

In his letter, Mansoor said, “The AMU is suffering an assault from different quarters and it is even more important to respond with rationality and thoughtful action and not to be swayed by emotions.”