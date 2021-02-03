Farmers Protest Live Update: Mahapanchayats to be held across country, says Rakesh Tikait

Farmers Protest Latest News Live, Indian Farmers Protest 2021 Live: Rakesh Tikait yesterday said that there would be a Mahapanchayat in Jind and he would attend it. Today, he said such panchayats will be held across the country until the government accepts farmers' demands.
More peasants are pouring in at the protest site from neighbouring areas like Meerut, Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar.
Kisan Andolan 2020 Live, Farmers Protest in Delhi Live Updates: Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Rakesh Tikait today said that Mahapanchayats will be held across the country over the farm laws. Tikait yesterday said that there would be a Mahapanchayat in Jind and he would attend it. Today, he said such panchayats will be held across the country until the government accepts farmers’ demands. Tikait yesterday said that the protest will not end before October.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Tikat yesterday at Ghazipur, where a group of protesters has been camping for over two months. Raut expressed solidarity and his part’s support to the agitation against farm laws. The farmers have announced Chakka Jam across the country on February 6.
The issue of farmers’ agitation was also raised in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, leading to ruckus and repeated adjournments of both Houses.
The government yesterday asserted in Lok Sabha that it was ready to discuss issues related to farmers both inside and outside Parliament amid vociferous protests by the Opposition which forced repeated adjournments of both the Houses. Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday without transacting substantial business as the Congress and other opposition members created an uproar demanding discussion on the issue of farmers' protest over the three new farm laws. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told Lok Sabha after the first adjournment that the Modi government is always committed to discuss the farmer issues. "Government is ready to discuss issues related to farmers inside and outside Parliament," he said amid sloganeering by opposition members. Tomar's reply came after Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that 170 farmers have died during the ongoing agitation against the three contentious farm laws. "Atrocities are being committed on farmers. Situation is similar to British rule," Chowdhury alleged.
Delhi Police have announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh, and Rs 50,000 each for arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in January 26 violence.
Farmers protest: Cement barriers, barbed wire, spikes on roads and policemen in large numbers dominated farmers' protest sites on the city's borders yesterday as the Opposition created a ruckus in Parliament over the three agri-marketing laws which the protesters want repealed. Both Houses of Parliament faced repeated adjournments as Opposition members disrupted proceedings, demanding a discussion on the central laws enacted last September. The protest site at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border resembled a fortress. A Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, however, claimed that supporters from far-off places are still making their way there to express solidarity. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also commented on the barricades."GOI, Build bridges, not walls!" he tweeted, addressing the Centre. "Modi style of governance -- Shut them up. Cut them off. Crush them down," he said in another tweet.