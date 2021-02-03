Farmers Protest Live Update: Mahapanchayats to be held across country, says Rakesh Tikait

More peasants are pouring in at the protest site from neighbouring areas like Meerut, Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar.

Kisan Andolan 2020 Live, Farmers Protest in Delhi Live Updates: Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Rakesh Tikait today said that Mahapanchayats will be held across the country over the farm laws. Tikait yesterday said that there would be a Mahapanchayat in Jind and he would attend it. Today, he said such panchayats will be held across the country until the government accepts farmers’ demands. Tikait yesterday said that the protest will not end before October.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Tikat yesterday at Ghazipur, where a group of protesters has been camping for over two months. Raut expressed solidarity and his part’s support to the agitation against farm laws. The farmers have announced Chakka Jam across the country on February 6.

The issue of farmers’ agitation was also raised in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, leading to ruckus and repeated adjournments of both Houses.

