Elections 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi in Punjab’s Ferozpur today, Yogi calls Oppn in UP ‘followers of Kansa’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Ferozpur in poll-bound Punjab today where he will be laying foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore. These projects include Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, the PMO said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the Samajwadi Party as the “followers of Kansa”, not Lord Krishna and said that they should fear the latter for giving birth to unscrupulous elements like ‘Kans’ and for burning the state in the fire of hatred.

Live Updates 8:31 (IST) 5 Jan 2022 Akhilesh Yadav to visit Ayodhya on Jan 8-9 To mark Phase 11 of the ambitious ‘Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra’, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit Ayodhya on January 8, 9.