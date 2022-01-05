Elections 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi in Punjab’s Ferozpur today, Yogi calls Oppn in UP ‘followers of Kansa’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Ferozpur in poll-bound Punjab today where he will be laying foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore. These projects include Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, the PMO said in a statement.
On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the Samajwadi Party as the “followers of Kansa”, not Lord Krishna and said that they should fear the latter for giving birth to unscrupulous elements like ‘Kans’ and for burning the state in the fire of hatred.
To mark Phase 11 of the ambitious ‘Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra’, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit Ayodhya on January 8, 9.
While several pre-poll surveys have predicted a neck-and-neck fight between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, the entry of BJP-Captain Amarinder Singh alliance has added a new dimension to the contest. A union of farmers has also announced to contest the upcoming polls which has now turned into a multi-cornered contest.