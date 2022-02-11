Elections 2022 Live Updates: Chose between ‘Paryatan’ or ‘Palayan’, says PM Modi in Uttarakhand

Live

Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting in Manipur will be held in two phases – on February 28 and March 5. Uttar Pradesh is going to polls in seven phases.

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: With the first phase polling concluding in Uttar Pradesh, political parties are now focussing on second phase polls as they have only two days left for campaigning given the Election Commission’s 48-hour silence period rule. The political parties have also intensified their campaigning for the Goa and Uttarakhand assembly elections. Both states will go to the polls on February 14 along with the second phase voting in Uttar Pradesh. While Punjab will vote on February 20, Manipur will go to polls in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.

The phase-1 elections were held in 58 assembly constituencies spanning 11 districts in the western part of the Uttar Pradesh yesterday, with over 2.28 crore registered voters, of which only 60.17 per cent turned up at poll booths. The state’s average voter turnout was recorded at 60.17 per cent, while the average in Ghaziabad stood at 54.77 per cent and in Gautam Buddh Nagar at 56.73 per cent, the Election Commission said. The voter turnout was highest in Modinagar (67.25 per cent) followed by Loni (60.5 per cent), Muradnagar (60.2 per cent), Ghaziabad (54.2 per cent) and Sahibabad (50.3 per cent), official figures showed.

1:30 (IST) 11 Feb 2022 Chose between 'Paryatan' or 'Palayan': PM Modi in Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Election Live Updates: After 10th March, Dhami Ji's government will work aggressively to further develop tourism sector in Uttarakhand. You (public) have to decide whether you want in power those who promote 'Paryatan' (tourism) or 'Palayan' (migration): PM Modi in Almora 12:09 (IST) 11 Feb 2022 UP Election Live Updates: Mayawati slams SP over dalit girl's death UP Election Live Updates: Mayawati slams SP over dalit girl's death https://twitter.com/Mayawati/status/1491976890818904067 11:48 (IST) 11 Feb 2022 Goa Election Live Updates: Sachin Pilots campaigns for Congress in Saligao Goa Election Live Updates: Sachin Pilots campaigns for Congress in Saligao. Congress leader Sachin Pilot campaigns for Kedar Naik, Goa Congress candidate from Saligao. They held door to door campaign in the constituency. They were accompanied by Congress workers & supporters. https://twitter.com/INCGoa/status/1491976890818904067 11:34 (IST) 11 Feb 2022 UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to address virtual rally at noon UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi to address 'Congress Pratigya Virtual Maharally' at 12 noon. She had campaigned extensively in rural areas yesterday while holding one to one interactions with voters of Uttar Pradesh. https://twitter.com/INCUttarPradesh/status/1492013612835414017 11:28 (IST) 11 Feb 2022 UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Union Minister Anurag Thakur campaigns for BJP candidates in Varanasi Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur campaigns for the candidates of his party, in Varanasi, ahead of the second phase of UP Elections. "After every election post-2014, few Opposition parties always try to do something, where international links also join. Be it Rafale, CAA or any other issue, the public never accepts such blames & trusts PM Modi & CM Yogi Adityanath…A few dynastical people (RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary) don't cast their votes. Their opinions on democracy show very clearly. Such parties have lost earlier also, they will lose in future again…They (Congress) talk about bikini/hijab, CAA/Rafale, but public never accepts them because they never talk about poor welfare. They only know how to gather votes with politics of appeasement…You can write down, Akhilesh (SP chief) will lose from his seat," said Thakur. 11:10 (IST) 11 Feb 2022 UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Amit Shah to hold three rallies in Uttar Pradesh UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Amit Shah to hold three rallies in Uttar Pradesh today. https://twitter.com/BJP4UP/status/1491838123709550600