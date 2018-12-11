  • Rajasthan

    Cong 94
    BJP 80
    RLM 0
    OTH 25

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 109
    BJP 110
    BSP 6
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 60
    BJP 21
    JCC 8
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 89
    TDP-Cong 22
    BJP 2
    OTH 6

  • Mizoram

    MNF 29
    Cong 6
    BJP 1
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Election results: SC/ST Act amendments cost BJP elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, says party’s UP legislator

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 1:27 PM

As votes were counted in five states, a BJP legislator in UP Tuesday blamed amendments to the SC/ST Act for the party's poor show and said it can't win elections by hurting sentiments of upper castes. 

As votes were counted in five states, a BJP legislator in UP Tuesday blamed amendments to the SC/ST Act for the party’s poor show and said it can’t win elections by hurting sentiments of upper castes.  BJP’s Bairia legislator Surendra Singh, who is known for making controversial statements, said the amendments proved to be suicidal for the party.

“The BJP cannot register victory in elections by hurting the sentiments of the savarna (upper castes). The decisions to bring amendments in the SC/ST Act has proved to be suicidal,” Singh told reporters. According to him, public has taught a temporary lesson to the BJP. “If the BJP doesn’t reconsiders its decision and corrects its course on the SC/ST Act, then results will be wrong for the party in 2019 as well,” he said.  He claimed the upper castes have been a traditional vote base of the BJP.

As per latest trends, the BJP is trailing in all three Hindi-heartland states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh to the Congress.

Assembly elections Chhattisgarh Elections Rajasthan Elections
Stock Market

