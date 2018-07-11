Doorstep delivery of ration: Delhi government seeks legal department’s view on scheme

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged it showed the “complicity” of the officers and Lt Governor. (File image: PTI)

The Food department of Delhi government has sent the file concerning doorstep delivery of ration scheme to the Law department seeking its suggestion on the proposal, amid confrontation between the AAP dispensation and LG office on the matter.

According to an official, the Food department referred the scheme to the Law department seeking its view on whether the scheme can be implemented without clearance from the Centre because it comes under the provision of National Food Safety Act.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged it showed the “complicity” of the officers and Lt Governor.

“This news clearly shows the complicity of the officer and the Lt Governor. It is evident that the officers are being asked to stop working,” he tweeted.

Last week, Kejriwal had approved the doorstep delivery of rations scheme saying he overruled “all objections” over it by the Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

He had also directed the food department to immediately implement the plan.

Baijal had objected to the ambitious proposal and asked the AAP dispensation to consult the Centre before executing it.