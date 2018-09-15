Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Saturday morning, predicts IMD

Sunny Saturday morning, predicts IMD (Express Photo)

It was a sunny Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, the weather office said. “The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day with no possibility of rain during the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 69 per cent.

Friday’s maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.7 degrees Celsius, both one notch above the season’s average.