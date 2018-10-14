Delhi Weather Today: Misty Sunday morning amd clear sky, predicts IMD

Misty Sunday morning amd clear sky, predicts IMD

It was a misty morning in the national capital on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 17.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average. “The sky will remain clear throughout the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 64 per cent.

Saturday’s maximum temperature settled at 31.2 degrees, two notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.