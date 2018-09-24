Delhi weather, rain today: Rainfall, thundershowers in national capital, says MeT

Representative Image

Following overnight rains the skies remained overcast in the national capital on Monday morning, with the Met predicting moderate rains during the day. The minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, at par with the season’s average. The city received 16.3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

The sky will remain generally cloudy throughout the day with a few spells of thundershowers and rains, he said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.