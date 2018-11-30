Delhi pollution: Shallow fog, ‘very poor’ air covers NCR

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius. (File photo)

The national capital on Friday witnessed shallow fog with ‘very poor’ air quality, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category.

“The city witnessed shallow fog in the morning. There will be clear sky in the day ahead,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

ALSO READ: How to check air pollution at home? Ex-IIT Delhi students offer this solution

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was high at 97 per cent.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, while the maximum was 28.1 degrees, three notches above the season’s average.