The Delhi Police said on Tuesday that it has arrested five persons in connection with the gunpoint robbery of a delivery agent and his associates inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel on June 24.

“One more person has been apprehended, a total of five people have been arrested so far,” said Delhi Police.

A delivery agent and his associate were robbed of Rs 2 lakh cash by a group of four men on June 24. According to police, the two men were on their way to Gurugram to deliver a bag full of cash.

A case has been registered under Section 397 (robbery or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Delhi Police has strengthened the security at the entry and exit of the Pragati maidan tunnel. In addition, a Police patrolling team has been deployed in the central district.

So far, around 1,587 people have been taken into preventive custody by the police from the central district area last night, under Sections 107/151 of CRPC.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the incident in the national capital and attacked Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the law and order situation in Delhi.

“L-G should resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety and security to the people of Delhi. If the Central government is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show you how to make a city safe for its citizens,” Mr Kejriwal tweeted on his official handle.