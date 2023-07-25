Delhi Police busts gang cheating youth on popular job portals, 2 arrested

The Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime branch busted a gang that allegedly cheated unemployed youth on popular job and recruitment portals by posing as HR managers.

Two men were arrested from Outer Delhi in connection with the scam. The accused have been identified as Ritish Kumar, 22, and Ajay Bhagel, 26, who posed as human resources (HR) managers from reputed companies and targeted vulnerable jobseekers, said the police.

The matter came to light after a woman approached the police with a complaint claiming that she had lost Rs 45,230 online. According to police, the woman had posted her resume online and was approached by the accused who offered her a data entry operator job.

“They even sent her a joining letter and other company policy documents to make the scam look genuine,” said the police.

During the investigation, Ajay told the police he worked as a delivery executive but was in debt after the Covid-induced lockdown.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “The money was withdrawn from various ATMs nearby. The bank accounts used by the accused were found registered at fake addresses in the Sultanpuri area. A team zeroed in on the accused’s location and conducted raids.”

The police investigation revealed that the accused operated from Mangolpuri area.“Other gang members such as Ritish, fluent in English, would talk to victims as HR managers of the company. They had been operating from a rented flat at Mangolpuri in Delhi,” said the DCP.