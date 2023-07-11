scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Delhi on high alert as Yamuna breaches danger mark, touches 206.32 meters

A rise in the water level in Yamuna was also seen at Vikasnagar in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun due to continuous rainfall.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Delhi on high alert as Yamuna breaches danger mark, touches 206.32 meters
The Yamuna River swells up as its water level breaches the danger mark. (Image: PTI)

The water level of Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres and was flowing at a staggering 206.32 metres as of 8 am on Tuesday, triggering a high alert in the national capital.

The development came as more rain was predicted in the city for the entire week after three continuous days of torrential downpours, which triggered waterlogging in several areas.

As the water level crossed the danger mark due to the release of water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, Railway and traffic movement on the Old Railway Bridge was also stopped over flood warning, ANI reported.

Also Read: Delhi flood alert: Prepared for any eventuality, says CM Kejriwal as Yamuna level nears danger mark

Till date, the highest flood level of the river in Delhi has reached 207.49 metres.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for today in the national capital.

Evacuation set in motion

Evacuation of people living in low-lying areas of Yamuna floodplains began on Monday evening as the river crossed the warning mark amid heavy rainfall in several parts of North India.

Also Read: 10 rescued by NDRF in daring operations in Narmada and Beas

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the waterlogging situation and rising level of the Yamuna and asserted that there was no threat of flooding as of now.

He said his government was prepared to deal with the situation and 41,000 people were identified to be shifted to relief camps if the need arose.

More Stories on
Delhi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 10:19 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS