Delhi on high alert as Yamuna breaches danger mark, touches 206.32 meters

The water level of Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres and was flowing at a staggering 206.32 metres as of 8 am on Tuesday, triggering a high alert in the national capital.

The development came as more rain was predicted in the city for the entire week after three continuous days of torrential downpours, which triggered waterlogging in several areas.

As the water level crossed the danger mark due to the release of water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, Railway and traffic movement on the Old Railway Bridge was also stopped over flood warning, ANI reported.

Also Read: Delhi flood alert: Prepared for any eventuality, says CM Kejriwal as Yamuna level nears danger mark

Till date, the highest flood level of the river in Delhi has reached 207.49 metres.

Delhi | At 8 am today, water level of River Yamuna recorded at 206.32 metres at Old Railway Bridge, flowing above the danger level. The highest flood level of the river in Delhi is 207.49 metres.



As a precautionary measure, Railway and traffic movement on Old Railway Bridge has… pic.twitter.com/V9qjGHKLLj — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for today in the national capital.

Evacuation set in motion

Evacuation of people living in low-lying areas of Yamuna floodplains began on Monday evening as the river crossed the warning mark amid heavy rainfall in several parts of North India.

Also Read: 10 rescued by NDRF in daring operations in Narmada and Beas

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the waterlogging situation and rising level of the Yamuna and asserted that there was no threat of flooding as of now.

He said his government was prepared to deal with the situation and 41,000 people were identified to be shifted to relief camps if the need arose.