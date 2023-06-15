scorecardresearch
Delhi News: fire breaks out at coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar, students rappel down wires to escape – Watch Video

The fire broke out at around 1 pm, Fire department officials said. The coaching centre is involved in the training of students for the UPSC exams.

Written by India News Desk
Delhi| Mukherjee Nagar
Fire breaks out in a coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. (Source – ANI)

In dramatic visuals reminiscent of a similar tragedy in Surat that left over 22 dead in 2019, students were seen using wires to rappel down a building that had caught fire in the Mukherjee Nagar area in the national capital on Thursday.

According to news agency ANI, the fire broke out at the Sanskriti Coaching Centre in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area. Eleven fire tenders were rushed to the site, Delhi Fire department said.

The fire broke out at around 1 pm, Fire department officials said. The coaching centre is involved in the training of students for the UPSC exams.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, students were seen escaping from the third floor of the building using wires.

All persons have been rescued and the operation has concluded, said officials. There have been no reports of injuries so far and a probe is underway to ascertain the cause of fire.

First published on: 15-06-2023 at 14:03 IST

