Delhi: Man kills wife, later dumps body in forest

A man allegedly killed his 31-year-old wife in southwest Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area as he was unhappy with her “behaviour”, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was strangled and her body dumped into a jungle near the Jheel Khurd border, police said.

“On Saturday, a PCR call was received regarding a woman’s body found in a forest near the Jheel Khurd border in Fatehpur Beri. Police rushed to the spot and took possession of the body,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

According to police, two other people who helped the woman’s husband in the murder have also been arrested.

Police launched an investigation into the case and through technical and manual surveillance, the movement of an autorickshaw at around 1.40 am on Saturday was found suspicious, the official said.

The route of the autorickshaw was tracked and its registration number was identified. Its driver Arun, a resident of Chhatarpur, was apprehended near Gadaipur Band road, the DCP said. Arun identified the deceased as Sweety, the wife of Dharamveer, reported PTI.

He confessed that he and his brother-in-law Dharamveer and Satyavan, both residents of Nangloi, killed Sweety by strangulation near the Haryana border and threw the body in the forest, the police officer said.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention ) of the India Penal Code has been registered at Fatehpur Beri police station in connection with the murder of the woman, police said.

The three accused- Dharamveer, Satyavan and Arun have been arrested by the police and the autorickshaw used in the commission of the crime seized, and further investigation in the case is in progress, the DCP added.

(With PTI Inputs)