  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi Deputy CM orders inquiry after 23 COVID patients go ‘missing’ from Hindu Rao hospital

By: |
Updated: May 09, 2021 7:19 PM

Manish Sisodia has asked the health department to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report by Monday evening, they said.

The deputy chief minister also said that this is not only dangerous to the lives of these patients but is also a set back to the efforts of the government which has imposed a lockdown to check the spread of the disease, the source said. (PTI/File image)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has ordered an inquiry into the incident of 23 COVID-19 patients going “missing” from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital, official sources said on Sunday.

Sisodia has asked the health department to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report by Monday evening, they said.

Related News

The corporation’s mayor, Jai Prakash, had on Saturday said that at least 23 COVID-19 patients left the hospital between April 19 and May 6 without informing the medical facility. Sisodia said it is very shocking that a large number of COVID-19 patients have gone “missing” from the hospital, a source said.

The deputy chief minister also said that this is not only dangerous to the lives of these patients but is also a set back to the efforts of the government which has imposed a lockdown to check the spread of the disease, the source said.

Hindu Rao, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, is the largest civic hospital in the national capital.

The hospital has 250 beds reserved for coronavirus patients and according to the Delhi Corona app, all beds are currently occupied.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi Deputy CM orders inquiry after 23 COVID patients go ‘missing’ from Hindu Rao hospital
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Country needs breath, not PM’s residence: Rahul Gandhi
2Mallikarjun Kharge urges PM Modi to convene all-party meeting to collectively tackle COVID
3Probe against Anil Deshmukh: Justice Chandiwal panel gets civil court powers