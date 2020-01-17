Delhi Election 2020: Full list of BJP candidates

The Delhi unit of the BJP last week said that it had shortlisted 1400 probables for the 70 seats. The Central Election Committee of the party met on Thursday evening to finalise the names.
BJP candidate list 2020 Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. The list of 57 candidates was released by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and BJP’s in-charge of Delhi polls Prakash Javadekar. The party has fielded Kapil Mishra from Model Towan constituency. Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Vijendra Gupta will contest from the Rohini seat. The Delhi unit of the BJP last week said that it has shortlisted 1400 probables for the 70 seats. The Central Election Committee of the party met on Thursday evening to finalise the names. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah, working president JP Nadda, Delhi BJP chief Manish Tiwari, Prakash Javadekar and others. The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats. Polling will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11. The Aam Aadmi Party has already released its list of 70 candidates.
BJP Full List for Delhi Election
Narela: Neeldaman Khatri
Timarpur: Surendra Singh Bittu
Adarsh Nagar: Rajkmar Bhati
Badali: Vijay Bhagat
Rithala: Manish Chaudharry
Bawana: Ravindra Kumar Indraj
Mundka: Mastar Azad Singh
Kirari: Anil Jha
Sultanpur Majra: Ramchandra Chawdia
Mangol Puri: Kamarsingh Karma
Rohini: Vijendra Gupta
Shalimar Bagh: Rekha Gupta
Sakur Basti: Dr SC Vats
Trinagar: Tilak Ram Gupta
Wazirpur: Dr Mahendra Nagpal
Model Town: Kapil Mishra
Sadar Bazar: Jai Prakash
Chandi Chowk: Suman Kumar Gupta
Matia Mahal: Ravindra Gupta
Ballimaran: Lata Sodhi
Karol Bagh: Yogendra Chandolia
Patel Nagar: Pravesh Ratan
Moti Nagar: Subhas Sachedeva
Madipur: Kailash Sankla
Tilak Nagar: Rajiv Babbar
Janak Puri: Ashish Sood
Vikas Puri: Sanjay Singh
Uttam Nagar: Krishan Gehlot
Dwarka: Praduman Rajput
Matiala: Rajesh Gehlot
Nazafgarh: Ajit Kharkhari
Brijwasan: Satyaprakash Rana
Palam: Vijay Pandit
Rajendra Nagar: RP Singh
Jungpura: Sardar Impreet Singh Bakshi
Malviya Nagar: Shailendra Singh Monty
RK Puram: Anil Sharma
Chattarpur: Bramha Singh Tanwar
Deoli: Arvind Kumar
Ambedkar Nagar: Kishiram
Greater Kailash: Shikha Rai
Tughlaqabad: Vikram Bidhuri (neice of Ramesh Bidhuri)
Badarpur: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri
Okhla: Bramha Singh
Trilok Puri: Kiran Vaidya
Kondli: Rajkumar Dhillo
Patparganj: Negi
Laxmi Nagar: Ajay Kumar Varma
Vishwas Nagar: OP Sharma
Gandhi Nagar: Anil Bajpayee
Rohtas Nagar: Jitendra Mahajan
Seelam Pur: Kaushal Mishra
Gonda: Ajay Mahawat
Babarpur: Naresh Gaur
Gopulpuri: Ranjit Kashyap
Mustafabad: Jagdish Pradhan
Karawal Nagar: Mohan Singh Bisht
Meanwhile, the filing of nomination is underway. AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday filed his nomination from Patparganj constituency. Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to file his nomination on January 20 from New Delhi seat. The last date for filing nomination is January 21.
