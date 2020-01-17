Delhi Election 2020: Full list of BJP candidates

The list of 57 candidates was released by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (PTI)

BJP candidate list 2020 Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. The list of 57 candidates was released by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and BJP’s in-charge of Delhi polls Prakash Javadekar. The party has fielded Kapil Mishra from Model Towan constituency. Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Vijendra Gupta will contest from the Rohini seat. The Delhi unit of the BJP last week said that it has shortlisted 1400 probables for the 70 seats. The Central Election Committee of the party met on Thursday evening to finalise the names. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah, working president JP Nadda, Delhi BJP chief Manish Tiwari, Prakash Javadekar and others. The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats. Polling will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11. The Aam Aadmi Party has already released its list of 70 candidates.

BJP Full List for Delhi Election

Narela: Neeldaman Khatri

Timarpur: Surendra Singh Bittu

Adarsh Nagar: Rajkmar Bhati

Badali: Vijay Bhagat

Rithala: Manish Chaudharry

Bawana: Ravindra Kumar Indraj

Mundka: Mastar Azad Singh

Kirari: Anil Jha

Sultanpur Majra: Ramchandra Chawdia

Mangol Puri: Kamarsingh Karma

Rohini: Vijendra Gupta

Shalimar Bagh: Rekha Gupta

Sakur Basti: Dr SC Vats

Trinagar: Tilak Ram Gupta

Wazirpur: Dr Mahendra Nagpal

Model Town: Kapil Mishra

Sadar Bazar: Jai Prakash

Chandi Chowk: Suman Kumar Gupta

Matia Mahal: Ravindra Gupta

Ballimaran: Lata Sodhi

Karol Bagh: Yogendra Chandolia

Patel Nagar: Pravesh Ratan

Moti Nagar: Subhas Sachedeva

Madipur: Kailash Sankla

Tilak Nagar: Rajiv Babbar

Janak Puri: Ashish Sood

Vikas Puri: Sanjay Singh

Uttam Nagar: Krishan Gehlot

Dwarka: Praduman Rajput

Matiala: Rajesh Gehlot

Nazafgarh: Ajit Kharkhari

Brijwasan: Satyaprakash Rana

Palam: Vijay Pandit

Rajendra Nagar: RP Singh

Jungpura: Sardar Impreet Singh Bakshi

Malviya Nagar: Shailendra Singh Monty

RK Puram: Anil Sharma

Chattarpur: Bramha Singh Tanwar

Deoli: Arvind Kumar

Ambedkar Nagar: Kishiram

Greater Kailash: Shikha Rai

Tughlaqabad: Vikram Bidhuri (neice of Ramesh Bidhuri)

Badarpur: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

Okhla: Bramha Singh

Trilok Puri: Kiran Vaidya

Kondli: Rajkumar Dhillo

Patparganj: Negi

Laxmi Nagar: Ajay Kumar Varma

Vishwas Nagar: OP Sharma

Gandhi Nagar: Anil Bajpayee

Rohtas Nagar: Jitendra Mahajan

Seelam Pur: Kaushal Mishra

Gonda: Ajay Mahawat

Babarpur: Naresh Gaur

Gopulpuri: Ranjit Kashyap

Mustafabad: Jagdish Pradhan

Karawal Nagar: Mohan Singh Bisht

Meanwhile, the filing of nomination is underway. AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday filed his nomination from Patparganj constituency. Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to file his nomination on January 20 from New Delhi seat. The last date for filing nomination is January 21.