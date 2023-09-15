Delhi: Airport loader arrested for stealing iPhone 14 Pro Max, 13 high-end watches from passenger’s bag

A loader has been detained at Delhi Airport by the Delhi Police for allegedly stealing valuables, including an iPhone and 13 high-end watches, from a passenger’s bag, according to officers.

The police reported that the complainant in the case claimed they were heading to Halifax, Canada, along with his family when they requested wheelchair assistance from Lufthansa Airlines.

Also read: Several feared dead after lift falls off at Amrapali’s under-construction building in Greater Noida



“The passenger was carrying an iPhone 14 Pro Max in their baggage, which they intended to gift to their son in Canada, along with 13 high-end watches. However, they alleged that when they were placing these items in their baggage after security checking, the person providing wheelchair assistance was observing them,” the complainant added.



Upon reaching Canada, when the complainant and their family checked their luggage, they realised that the bag’s lock had been removed, and the iPhone and watches were missing.

Also read: Ghaziabad: CCTV footage captures moment bus with 24 passengers veered off Delhi-Meerut expressway – WATCH Video



DCP (IGI) Devesh Mahla stated that they checked CCTV footage of the area and inspected and questioned the group of loaders working that shift. “One of the loaders, Neeraj Kumar from Qutab Vihar, eventually broke down and confessed to the crime,” added the DCP.



During questioning, police revealed that the accused had stolen many more fashion items from several bags in the past, and officials had been assisting him in carrying out the thefts.



“It came to light that airlines are not following the required periodic guidelines issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and have time and again been working hand-in-glove with such accused persons. The role of airline officials has come to light,” added Mahla.

Police said airline staff are being questioned and will be charged accordingly. This year, police have arrested 25 people in baggage theft cases.