Delhi Air Quality: Misty Friday morning in the national capital, air quality ‘poor’ for second day

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 10:19 AM

It was a misty morning in the national capital on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the weather office said.

Misty Friday morning in the national capital, air quality ‘poor’ for second day (PTI)

It was a misty morning in the national capital on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, the weather office said. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality for Delhi was recorded in the ‘poor’ category for a second day in a row showing gradual improvement since Tuesday when it was in the ‘severe’ category.

It improved to ‘very poor’ on Wednesday and ‘poor’ on Thursday.

Region wise, the air quality was recorded as ‘very poor’ in Chandani Chowk whereas it was ‘poor’ in other parts of Delhi including Lodhi Road, Delhi University, Pitampura, Delhi Airport, Mathura Road, Pusa and Dhirpur.

SAFAR advised people to take precautions as there was an “increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals”.

“Children and elderly at risk. Everyone may begin to experience some level of discomfort,” it said.

The MeT has predicted a clear day ahead. “It is expected to be a mainly clear sky throughout the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The weather office said the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius and the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 70 per cent.

Thursday’s maximum temperature settled at 27.5 degrees, a notch below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi Air Quality: Misty Friday morning in the national capital, air quality ‘poor’ for second day
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition