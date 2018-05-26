Cyclone Mekunu: IMD issues warning for Goa Coast, advices fishermen not to go into the sea

Cyclone Mekunu ravaged through the port area of Socotra, causing extensive damage (Reuters)

In a press release, Indian Meteorological Department issued a warning about the severe cyclonic storm Mekunu on Saturday. IMD mentioned that in West Central Arabian Sea, near the south-western coastline of India wind speed can reach up to 90-100 kilometres per hour.

“Waves as high as 3 meters to 3.2 metres will hit shore”, it predicted. Fishermen have also been adviced not to venture out into Westcentral Arabian sea for at least the next 12 hours. Drishti Marine, an agency appointed by the Goa state government has been appointed for lifeguard duties. They have informed that people are also not being allowed to venture into the sea.

The Indian Meteorological Department said the storm packed maximum sustained winds of 170-180 kilometres (105-111 miles) per hour with gusts of up to 200 kph (124 mph). It has termed the cyclone as “extremely severe”.

Cyclone Mekunu blew into the Arabian Peninsula early on Saturday, drenching arid Oman and Yemen, cutting off power lines and leaving at least three dead and 40 missing, officials said. As many as three people including a 12-year-old girl died in Oman while 40 others are still missing from the Yemeni island of Socotra, which earlier took the storm’s brunt, local police said.

Apart from this, many holidaymakers at Oman have fled the storm on Thursday night before the airport closed. The Port of Salalah – a key gateway for the country – also closed, its cranes secured against the pounding rain.

“Of course, for the citizen, there is going to be a sense of fear of the consequences that can happen,” said Brig. Gen. Mohsin bin Ahmed al-Abri, the commander of Dhofar governorate’s police. “We have been through a few similar cases and there were losses in properties and also in human life as well. But one has to take precautions and work on that basis,” he added.