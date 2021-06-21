Congress slams Modi government for expressing inability to give compensation to COVID-19 victims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that while one cannot fix a cost for someone's life, the compensation is only a small help.

The Congress has hit out at the Modi government for expressing its inability in providing compensation to COVID-19 affected families. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that while one cannot fix a cost for someone’s life, the compensation is only a small help. “It is impossible to estimate a cost of life – government compensation is only a small help but the Modi government is not ready to do that either. First the lack of treatment in the Covid epidemic, then the false statistics and now the cruelty of the government over that!” said Rahul Gandhi in Hindi.

Notably, the Centre has submitted before the Supreme Court that ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh cannot be paid to the families of those who have died of COVID-19 saying that it is beyond fiscal affordability. The Modi government contended that the finances of central and state governments are under severe strain due to COVID-19.

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the Modi government is power-drunk and has lost all sense of responsibility towards people. “Power-drunk Modi Govt has lost all sense of balance & responsibility towards people. In an affidavit to the Supreme Court, BJP Govt claims it doesn’t have money to pay even Rs 4 lakh as ex gratia compensation to families of COVID victims,” said Surjewala.

He questioned whether the Modi government feel the pain and suffering of the people? “Does Modi Govt even feel the pain & suffering? No money for compensation to #COVID19 victim families but Rs 20,000 CR are being spent on Central Vista and a palace for PM. And where are the Rs 3,89,662 CR collected in the year 2020-21 from the loot in prices of Petrol-Diesel?” said Surjewala.

Earlier, on June 11 , the Centre had told the Supreme Court that the issues raised in the pleas, seeking directions for ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4,00,000 to the kins of those who died of COVID-19, are genuine and are under consideration of the government.