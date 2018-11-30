Congress attacks Yogi Adityanath over Hanuman remark, urges EC to take action against UP CM

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 3:04 PM

In a complaint lodged with the Election Commission, the Congress accused Adityanath of posing a threat to communal harmony in Rajasthan.

According to Congress state General Secretary Sushil Sharma, Adityanath had hurt the sentiments of Hindus with his statement on Hanuman in Alwar on Tuesday. (File photo: PTI)

The Congress has urged the Election Commission to take action against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for calling Hindu god Hanuman a Dalit.

In a complaint lodged with the Election Commission, the Congress accused Adityanath of posing a threat to communal harmony in Rajasthan.

According to Congress state General Secretary Sushil Sharma, Adityanath had hurt the sentiments of Hindus with his statement on Hanuman in Alwar on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath gets legal notice for calling Lord Hanuman a Dalit

“Yogi’s inciting speeches during his campaign in Rajasthan can divide the people of different communities. So the Congress has approached the EC to take suitable action against him for violating the model code of conduct,” he added.

Sharma has also urged the poll panel to stop further campaigning of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

After Adityanath, Union Minister of State Satyapal Chaudhary claimed that Hanuman was an Arya.

The categorization of Lord Hanuman in such classes is condemnable and cannot be tolerated, said Suresh Mishra, President of Sarv Brahmin Samaj.

“So we are starting a new campaign – ‘Hanumanji ka apman, nahi sahega Rajashtan’,” he said.

The organisation on Wednesday sent a legal notice to Adityanath for terming Hanuman a Dalit and demanded an apology from him, failing which an FIR will be lodged against him, Mishra told IANS.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Congress attacks Yogi Adityanath over Hanuman remark, urges EC to take action against UP CM
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition