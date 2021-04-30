  • MORE MARKET STATS

CM Yogi Adityanath’s experiment to check COVID spread in UP with help of bureaucracy ‘failed’: BJP MLA

By: |
April 30, 2021 1:59 PM

As of Thursday, Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload stood at 12,17,955 and the death toll at 12,241, according to officials.

The system should be centred around elected public representatives and not the bureaucracy, he added. (File image)

BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Bairia constituency Surendra Singh on Friday criticised the state government’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s experiment to control the pandemic with the help of the bureaucracy has “failed”.

He said the system should be centred around elected public representatives and not the bureaucracy.

Singh was speaking to reporters at his residence.

“Chief Minister (Yogi) Adityanath’s experiment to control the COVID pandemic with the help of the bureaucracy has failed,” he said.

The fact that BJP ministers and MLAs are getting infected with coronavirus and unable to get proper treatment would be considered a shortcoming of the system in the state, Singh said.

BJP ministers and MLAs are dying due to the lack of treatment, he claimed.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
