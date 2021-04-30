CM Yogi Adityanath’s experiment to check COVID spread in UP with help of bureaucracy ‘failed’: BJP MLA

As of Thursday, Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload stood at 12,17,955 and the death toll at 12,241, according to officials.
BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Bairia constituency Surendra Singh on Friday criticised the state government’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s experiment to control the pandemic with the help of the bureaucracy has “failed”.
He said the system should be centred around elected public representatives and not the bureaucracy.