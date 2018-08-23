China responsible for over a third of cyber attacks on official Indian sites, NSCS informed

Threats like cyber security, hacking and phishing are all dealt with by this team as it makes sure any and every malicious factor is eliminated. (Representational Image)

China constitutes the maximum threat to Indian cyberspace with around 35% of cyber attacks emanating from its soil, a recent finding by a department under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and communicated to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and other security agencies, has revealed.

As per the findings, 35 percent of the cyber attacks that the Indian cyberspace witnessed came from China whereas, with other countries like the US and Russia also forming a major part of the threat. Pakistan is being seen as a threat as it uses Canadian and German cyberspace to get into the Indian cyberspace and attack it.

This report was prepared in April-June 2018 by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). Threats like cyber security, hacking and phishing are all dealt with by this team as it makes sure any and every malicious factor is eliminated. Reports have revealed that China, the US and Russia are responsible for 67% percent of the total cyber attacks that India faces whereas Pakistan, Canada and Germany amount to 21 percent.

The report has revealed that the organisations that have been impacted include Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and a few banks like the Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, State Bank of India. Data centres of states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka have also been hit.

The report further states that these cyberspace threats are regularly being monitored and being dealt with in a proper manner. China happens to be the one with the most intrusions followed by the US and Russia. Canadian and German intrusions in the cyberspace are suspected to be from Pakistan as they have regularly used these platforms to attack the Indian cyberspace.