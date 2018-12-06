Chhattisgarh assembly election: In this game of chess, Jogi factor may prove costly for BJP, Congress

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh assembly election: Other than the first three years of the formation of Chhattisgarh in November 2000, Chhattisgarh has been a BJP bastion. Voters have put their faith in BJP and the longest serving Chief Minister of the state Raman Singh. Congress, which has been out of power since 2003, now wants to make a grand comeback. Adding spice to the story is the state’s first Chief Minister Ajit Jogi who also wants to make an impact albeit with a new party and new alliance.

Previous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls

In Chhattisgarh, BJP has won 49 assembly seats in 2013 and Congress had bagged 39 seats in previous polls. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Independents won one seat each. In 2008 Assembly polls, BJP won 50 seats, Congress bagged 38 and BSP got 2 seats. In 2003, BJP got 50 assembly seats, Congress bagged 37 seats, BSP got 2 seats and NCP got one. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP swept the state by winning 10 out of 11 Lok Sabha seats. Congress got 1 seat. In 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP won 10 seats out of 11 and Congress won 1.

Major issues and deciding factors

The biggest impact may come in the form of the Ajit Jogi-Mayawati alliance. Jogi floated his own party named Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC). Raman Singh has himself cautioned saying the alliance cannot be ignored. Singh has said that BSP commands a 4-5 per cent vote share, Jogi has 2-3 per cent votes. He predicted that the alliance may become a deciding factor in at least 30 assembly constituencies. Congress is also aware of the Jogi threat, and has termed this alliance as the B-team of BJP. In Chhattisgarh, the margin of vote share remains very nominal, so any shift may deal a body blow to either Congress or the BJP.

Other issues like anti-incumbency factor and voters fatigue may also prove to be decisive for the Raman Singh government. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has already announced that if Congress comes to power, it will waive off loans within 10 days. To counter this, Singh, who is seen as “Chawal-wale Baba” and a pro-farmer CM, has projected his government’s work on roads, electricity, railways, internet and air connectivity.

Opinion Polls

Times Now-Warroom Strategies has predicted that BJP will win 47 seats out of 90 assembly constituencies. Congress will get 33 seats and others to bag 10. According to News Nation, BJP will get 46, Congress will win 39 and others will bag 5 seats. India TV-CNX predicts BJP will win 50, Congress will get 30 seats and others will get 10 Assembly constituencies. According to ABP News-CSDS BJP will get 56 seats, Congress will 25 seats and others will win 4 seats.