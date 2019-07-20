Chhapra lynching: Seven arrested so far, police deployed after fresh clashes

Seven people have been arrested so far in connection with the lynching of three persons in Chhapra.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of three people over alleged attempt to steal a buffalo in Pithauri village of Saran district of Bihar. Police said that a few others have been taken into custody for interrogation and assured that justice will be done.

Saran SP Harikishore Rai said that prima facie investigation suggests that the three victims had gone to take away the buffalo and were caught by the villagers. He, however, refused to divulge further details.

“Pithari village had reported a case of theft of three goats a day before. We have detained some villagers for questioning and are also looking into a complaint of the families of the victims,” he said.

On Friday, three people were beaten to death by a mob in Nandlal Tola of Pithauri village over an attempt to steal a buffalo. The deceased persons were identified as Raju Nat, Bides Nat and Naushad Qureshi.

Police told PTI that they were attacked by a mob which accused them of trying to steal a buffalo. While two of them died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital.

However, families of the victims vehemently denied the charges. Later, a clash erupted between the villagers and family members of the deceased persons. Deputy SP Ajay Kumar Singh said that he rushed to the village after fresh clashes were reported. He said that it was not a case of mob lynching.

“The cattle allegedly being stolen was a buffalo. The attackers and the attacked belonged to the same social groups. The attackers will be identified and booked for taking law into their own hands,” he said.

Meanwhile, the victims’ families also created ruckus at the Sadar hospital where the bodies were taken for post mortem. This prompted police to use mild force to bring the situation under control. Heavy deployment of police was also in place at the village in view of the killings. Police said that the situation was fully under control and patrolling was done throughout the night.