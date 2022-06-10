‘Blot on PM and ED’: Satyendar Jain’s viral pic makes AAP see red, Kejriwal claims minister was hospitalised

A widely-shared photo of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently in ED custody in a money laundering case, has given the ruling Aam Aadmi Party to hit out at the BJP.

In the viral photo, Jain is seen in a case with what appears to be blood on his face. The photo fuelled speculation that the minister had an injury near his mouth.

AAP’s chief media coordinator Vikas Yogi shared the photo on Twitter, along with the caption: “This is the man who made Mohalla clinics. He served people with honesty. You BJP people – God will teach you a lesson some day.”

Party leader Sanjay Singh said that the image was a “blot” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Enforcement Directorate. “The country will never forgive you,” he wrote on Twitter.

ये वो शख़्स है जिसने देश को मोहल्ला क्लिनिक का मॉडल दिया 5 Flyover के निर्माण में दिल्ली की जनता का 300 करोड़ रु बचाया।@SatyendarJain की ये तस्वीर मोदी और उनकी मैना (ED) पर काला दाग है।

ये देश तुम लोगों को कभी माफ़ नही करेगा। pic.twitter.com/ejO4KcLLFb — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 10, 2022

Meanwhile, AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Jain was taken to hospital yesterday. He refused to comment on the matter any further.

“He is in ED custody and I cannot say much since we have no direct contact. I am in no position to make any comment on this. He was taken to hospital yesterday. Whatever happened in the hospital, when he was a little better, he was taken back,” the Delhi CM said.

On Thursday, a Delhi court Jain’s ED custody by four days in the money laundering case. He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on May 30.