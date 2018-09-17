BJP’s Delhi unit launches week-long programme to mark PM Narendra Modi’s birthday

PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the BJP’s Delhi unit Monday launched a week-long programme, under which welfare measures will be undertaken by party leaders. Modi turned 68 Monday and celebrated his birthday in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

As part of the “Sewa Divas” programmes, Union ministers Harsh Vardhan, J P Nadda and Smriti Irani launched several initiatives in various parts of the national capital for the welfare of people.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda and East Delhi MP Maheish Girri inaugurated a health camp along at Vishwas Nagar.

The health minister said Prime Minister Modi has dedicated his birthday to “service” and the day is being observed as ‘sewa diwas’. This highlights his “inspiring personality”.

Nadda also swept a street at a JJ cluster near the site of the health camp.

Some sanitation workers of a municipal corporation staged a demonstration over their pending dues outside the venue before Nadda’s arrival.

Later, Nadda said under Ayushman Bharat, 1.5 lakh health sub-centres and primary health centres will be converted into health and wellness centres.

The sub centres, taking care of pregnant women and infants, will now undertake check up of hypertension, oral cancer, breast cancer, tuberculosis, mental health, leprosy and dental care.

He said the government is providing free medicines and diagnostic facilities in all primary health centres, community health centres and district hospitals and Rs 16,000 crore has been spent on medicines in four years.

The prime minister will launch “the biggest” universal health coverage scheme from Ranchi on September 23. Under it, 10.74 lakh families (55 crore people) will be provided annual health insurance cover for five years.

Union minister Smriti Irani celebrated Modi’s birthday at RK Puram meeting students and offering chocolates and sweets to them.

“On the occasion of PM Narendra Modi’s birthday today, we have been celebrating the day as Sewa Divas across the country. Prime Minister Modi’s dream of making Naya Bharat (New India) would be a reality if every individual of the country works for that. We should all strive for making a new India,” said Irani.

Union Forest and Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan offered voluntary labour on the occasion at Ashok Vihar. He also distributed tricycles and hearing aid to around 200 specially abled people on the occasion.

BJP’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari and senior party leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe inaugurated Sewa Divas programmes at Kirti Nagar.

Sahasrabuddhe said Narendra Modi is a “great leader” who like Mahatma Gandhi is taking care of the health of people by initiating the Swatchh Bharat campaign in the country.

Tiwari said 280 Sewa Divas programmes were organised in entire Delhi on the occasion. He along with Sahsrabuddhe also offered ‘Shramdaan’ by sweeping at Jawahar Camp.

BJP’s Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta donated blood at a camp in Rohini.

Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha activists led by its president Sunil Yadav performed a Hawan at Pant Marg office of the party for long life of the prime minister. They also took out a ‘Vikas Yatra’ in Connaught Place highlighting achievements of the Modi government.

The Delhi BJP said programmes celebrating Modi’s birthday were held across the city.