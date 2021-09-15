BJP, RSS are brokers of religion, but not Hindus, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress party has to fight the ideological battle with love and not with hate.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today hit out at the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS, accusing it of indulging in brokerage of religion. Addressing the party workers on the occasion of Mahila Congress Foundation Day, Rahul Gandhi said that while the BJP calls itself a Hindu party, it attacks ‘Lakshmi’ and ‘Durga’.

“The BJP calls themselves Hindu party and attack ‘Lakshmi’ and ‘Durga’ all over the country. Wherever they go, somewhere they kill Lakshmi, somewhere they kill Durga. They use Hinduism and do brokerage of religion. But they are not Hindus,” said Rahul.

Further describing the phrases, he said, “Lakshmi’s Power – Employment; Durga’s Power – Fearlessness; Saraswati’s Power – Knowledge. BJP is trying to snatch these powers from the people. On Mahila Congress Foundation Day, it is our resolve that we will fight to give these powers back to the people.”

Rahul Gandhi further said that Congress has a different ideology than that of the BJP and the RSS. “As a Congress worker, I can compromise with other ideologies but not with the ideology of the BJP and RSS. It’s a big question for us that what’s the difference between Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress and Godse as well as Savarkar’s ideologies,” he said.

Rahul further said that it was Mahatma Gandhi who understood the Hindu religion and practised it and even the BJP-RSS recognise it.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the BJP is an anti-woman party. He said, “When you see Mahatma Gandhi’s picture, you’ll see 2-3 women around him. Have you seen a picture of Mohan Bhagwat with any woman? That’s because their organisation suppresses women and our organisation gives them a platform. Narendra Modi ji and RSS did not make a woman the Prime Minister of India, but the Congress Party has done so. For us, whether it is a woman or a man, a Dalit or a tribal, all are equal,” said Rahul.

