BJP and Congress want to “finish off” JD(S): HD Kumaraswamy

With just a year to go for the Karnataka Assembly polls, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has claimed that both BJP and Congress are trying to poach JD(S) leaders from the Old Mysuru region, where his party boasts of a strong presence. However, the senior JD(S) leader has warned that any such such attempt to break the party will fail.

“Leaders of both Congress and BJP are talking about the old Mysuru region aimed at breaching the JD(S)’ bastion by luring some of its leaders into their party, that’s their agenda,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy exuded confidence that the “true” workers will not leave the party.

“Both Congress and BJP have fears about the old Mysuru region, both these parties want to concentrate on this region to finish off JD(S). Their main agenda is to finish off JD(S) and are competing for it,” he said.

The JD(S) holds considerable sway in the old Mysuru region, mostly comprising of voters from the Vokkaliga community. While the Congress is seen as a challenger to JD(S) in these regions, the BJP appears to be on slippery ground.

Hitting out at critics for accusing JD(S) of indulging in family politics, Kumaraswamy said that his father and former Prime Minister of India HD Deve Gowda has taken a lot of risk to safeguard and nurture this regional party.

“If this regional party remains, this state has a future,” he said.

Appealing to the people to give JD(S) a majority, Kumaraswamy pointed out that his government couldn’t function independently on the last two occasions when he was the Chief Minister as he was either with BJP or Congress.

“So, I’m appealing to people to give us (JDS) an opportunity to form an independent government for five years. I’m requesting this for quick implementation of long standing irrigation projects in the state,” he said.

JD(S) will kickstart its campaign for the 2023 Assembly polls in the state with a massive public rally on May 13 on the outskirts of Bengaluru.