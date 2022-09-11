Bihar Police Association demands FIR, probe against SP who allegedly put cops in lockup

A viral video showing police men in a lockup in Bihar’s Nawada town has caused outrage, with the Bihar Police Association (BPA) demanding that action be taken against Nawada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla who had allegedly put the five junior police personnel inside the lockup.

“Police personnel across Bihar are angry with this behaviour. A probe should be done and an FIR should be registered against the SP,” Mrityunjay Singh, president of the BPA said, as quoted by ANI.

Also Read: Bihar: Students’ admit cards have photos of PM Modi, MS Dhoni – Varsity orders probe

However, Mangla has denied the allegations, with the station in-charge Vijay Kumar Singh, also agreeing with his boss, NDTV reported.

CCTV footage showed five cops identified as sub-inspectors Shatrughan Paswan and Ramrekha Singh and assistant sub-inspectors Santosh Paswan, Sanjay Singh and Rameshwar Uraon inside the lockup at the Nawada Nagar police station. They were let out after two hours.

On September 8 around 9 pm, the SP had come to the police station to review cases, and found that the cops had not done their job properly. He got angry and ordered that they be put in the lockup, NDTV reported, quoting sources.

Refuting the allegations, Mangla called it “fake news”, India Today reported.

Also Read: Nitish-KCR’s ‘Baithiye Na, Arre Chaliye’ on PM question at joint presser is a MUST WATCH!

The association president said that a judicial probe is required in the case along with a thorough investigation of the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary of Bihar Amir Subhani issued a directive to all senior officers “not to resort to extreme steps” in dealing with subordinates and to behave well. He added that using unparliamentary language and harassment will not be tolerated.