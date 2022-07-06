Bhagwant Mann to get remarried tomorrow; #CMMannkiShaadi trends on social media



Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, will get remarried on Thursday in Chandigarh. Mann, 48, will wed Sangrur native Dr Gurpreet Kaur, The Indian Express reported.



Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, has been invited to the occasion as a special guest. From their native village of Satoj, Mann’s mother has already arrived at the CM residence.



Mann said in a tweet that he had sacrificed his personal life for his political career and his responsibility to the country. Bhagwant Mann’s first marriage was with Indrajit Kaur, but in 2015, the two filed for a consensual divorce

Bhagwant Mann has two children from their first wedlock, one son and one daughter.



Seerat Kaur Mann is Bhagwant Mann’s daughter while Dilshan Mann is his son. Both of them reside in the US with their mother and were present for his swearing-in as Punjab’s chief minister in March this year.



According to news sources, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s mother, Harpal Kaur, wished for him to remarry and Dr Gurpreet Kaur is believed to be the choice of the Chief Minister’s mother and sister as the CM’s bride-to-be.



#CMMannKiShadi began trending on social media as soon as Bhagwant Mann announced his marriage to Dr Gurpreet Kaur.

Following his appointments the Chief Minister, Mann’s wife told The Indian Express from the US: “Both our children have arrived in India and are ecstatic and amazed. They will require some time to process this feeling. She added that he was always in her prayers.”

