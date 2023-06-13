A 39-year-old physiotherapist was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly killing her mother following an argument with her. The accused, identified as Senali Sen from West Bengal, was arrested after she brought the body in a suitcase to the police station in the Mico Layout area.

“Body was brought to the police station yesterday and a case has been booked against daughter Senali Sen(39) under Section 302 of IPC along with other sections,” police said.

The accused, who currently lives in a residential flat in Bengaluru, confessed to killing her mother due to frequent disagreements, the police said.

The investigation revealed that during their quarrels, the mother of the accused threatened to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills. In a fit of rage, the accused fed 20 sleeping pills to her mother and later strangulated her to death.

The accused then stuffed her mother’s body in a suitcase and brought it to the police station before confessing to the crime.

According to the police,the accused was married and lived with her husband who was not at home at the time of the crime. While the mother-in-law was present in the house, she was unaware of the incident.

The woman has been detained and is being questioned, police said, adding that a probe is underway.