Battle for Telangana: KCR accuses Naidu of distorting facts, asks if he built Charminar too

The war of words between outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu in the high-stakes battle for Telangana has intensified just days before the crucial December 7 elections. Hitting out at Naidu over his remark that it was he who developed Hyderabad, KCR on Sunday accused him of distorting facts and suggested that he get a mental check-up.

Addressing an election rally, KCR said that Naidu was trying to spread political anonymity among the people of Telangana for his political gains. He said that Quli Qutub Sahab would have committed suicide after listening to Naidu that he built Hyderabad.

“Chandrababu Naidu says he built Hyderabad. Quli Qutub Shah who built the city would commit suicide (if he was alive and hears this). Was Charminar (monument) also built by Naidu? I don’t understand,” he said.

“Would anybody talk like that? I think he should be examined to check to see whether he is mentally fit,” he added.

Naidu has clarified that he only said he had put Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, on the world map and Cyberabad, Hyderabad’s IT district, was his brain child. “On one side you have Congress and TDP which ruled the state for 58 years and on the other side there is TRS which fought for Telangana and achieved it,” Naidu said, asking people to choose their next government wisely.

Naidu’s TDP is contesting elections in an alliance with the Congress, CPI and Telangana Jana Samithi. According toTimes Now-CNX opinion poll, the TRS has an edge over the Congress-led alliance. The TRS is likely to get 70 seats and the opposition camp is expected to pocket around 35 seats.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held in a single phase on December 7. The elections were earlier scheduled to be held along with the general election in 2019 but KCR on September 6 dissolved the House and called for an early election. This will be the second election the state will witness after it was carved out from Andhra Pradesh in 2014.