Ayodhya case: BJP welcomes Sunni Waqf Board decision not to seek review of SC verdict

The Sunni Central Waqf Board decided on Tuesday that it would not file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday welcomed the Sunni Central Waqf Board’s decision not to go for a review of the Ayodhya verdict and said it was in national interest and aimed at maintaining national harmony. Hussain said the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya case has been accepted by all and the countrymen have maintained peace and harmony after its pronouncement.

“I welcome the Sunni Waqf Board’s decision to not to file review petition on Ayodhya verdict. It is in national interest and aimed at maintaining harmony in the country,” he said. “The way Hindus and Muslims showed maturity and compassion towards each other post the verdict shows how the brotherhood amongst Indians is above all,” he added. The Sunni Central Waqf Board decided on Tuesday that it would not file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, but was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre alternative plot for a mosque, its chairman Zufar Farooqi said.

“The Board has considered the judgement of the Supreme Court passed in the Babri Masjid case. The Board has reiterated its stand that it will not file any review petition in the Supreme Court,” Farooqi said in a press release issued after a meeting of the board attended by seven of its eight members. In a unanimous verdict on November 9, the Supreme Court had paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. It also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. =