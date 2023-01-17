At 89 new cases, India records lowest COVID-19 infections since March 2020

India on Tuesday recorded 89 new COVID-19 infections, the lowest tally recorded since March 27, 2020, while the active cases declined to 2,035, Union Health Ministry data shows. The total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,233), while the death toll stood at 5,30,726.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.05 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09 per cent, the Health ministry data at 8 AM showed. Meanwhile, the national recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent.

The Health ministry said 220.17 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year.

Earlier, in view of rising COVID-19 cases in several countries, mock drills were held at health facilities across India on December 27 to check operational readiness to deal with any spurt in COVID-19 infection. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya saying the country has to remain alert and prepared as cases are rising in the world.

The Centre had asked states and union territories to conduct the drill as part of precautionary measures.