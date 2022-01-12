Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Maurya’s exit pushes BJP on backfoot, party may not give tickets to 60 MLAs in UP

Live

Swami Prasad Maurya’s exit is believed to have been the main issue discussed at BJP’s high-level meeting in Delhi to discuss strategy for the polls and candidate names.

Switchovers and heated remarks are at a high in the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh where the BJP is facing a direct challenge from the Samajwadi Party. State Cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya’s exit from the party is believed to have been the main issue discussed at the high-level meeting in Delhi to discuss strategy for the polls and candidate names, which was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

The BJP is expected to not give tickets to at least 60 of its sitting MLAs in the state, where its attempts to woo the backward community have suffered a major setback in the recent days at the hands of the Samajwadi Party. While pre-poll surveys have predicted a victory for the BJP in the state, they have also forecasted a close contest with Akhilesh Yadav’s party.

Live Updates 8:47 (IST) 12 Jan 2022 Punjab Polls | Name of CM face will be announced next week: Arvind Kejriwal https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1481101868256620546