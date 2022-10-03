scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Assembly byelections 2022: Election Commission announces schedule for bypolls to seven seats in six states

Bypolls will be held on two seats — Mokama and Gopalganj — of Bihar , Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Assembly byelections 2022: Election Commission announces schedule for bypolls to seven seats in six states
The notification for the bypolls will be issued on October 7, the EC said.

Bypolls to seven vacant assembly seats spread across six states will be held on November 3, the Election Commission announced on Monday. Bypolls will be held on two seats — Mokama and Gopalganj — of Bihar , Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on October 7, the EC said. The counting of votes will take place on November 6, the poll panel said in a statement.

(More details are awaited.)

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.