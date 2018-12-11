Ashok Gehlot, Sardarpura constituency result LIVE Updates

Sardarpura constituency result: Former Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is contesting election from Sardarpura constituency in Jodhpur district which falls in the west region of Rajasthan. The seat is categorised as an urban seat.

In 2008 and 2013 elections, Gehlot had won from here. He had defeated Sambhu Singh Khetasar in 2013 by a margin of over 18,000 votes and Rajendra Gehlot in 2008.

Also Read: Rajasthan Election Result 2018 LIVE Updates

The constituency has a total of 2.27 lakh voters which includes 1.10 lakh female voters. This time, the constituency recorded a voter turn out of 65.85% against 70.13% in 2013.

Also Read: Assembly Election 2018

The BJP has fielded Shambhu Singh Khetasar against Ashok Gehlot from here.