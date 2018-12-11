  • Rajasthan

    BJP 0
    Cong 0
    RLM 0
    OTH 0

  • Madhya Pradesh

    BJP 0
    Cong 0
    BSP 0
    OTH 0

  • Chhattisgarh

    BJP 0
    Cong 0
    JCC 0
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    BJP 0
    TDP-Cong 0
    TRS-AIMIM 0
    OTH 0

  • Mizoram

    BJP 0
    Cong 0
    MNF 0
    OTH 0

* Total Tally Reflects Lead + Win

Ashok Gehlot, Sardarpura constituency result LIVE Updates

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 7:57 AM

Sardarpura constituency result: Former Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is contesting election from Sardarpura constituency in Jodhpur district which falls in the west region of Rajasthan.

Ashok Gehlot, Sardarpura constituency result LIVE UpdatesAshok Gehlot, Sardarpura constituency result LIVE Updates

Sardarpura constituency result: Former Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is contesting election from Sardarpura constituency in Jodhpur district which falls in the west region of Rajasthan. The seat is categorised as an urban seat.

In 2008 and 2013 elections, Gehlot had won from here. He had defeated Sambhu Singh Khetasar in 2013 by a margin of over 18,000 votes and Rajendra Gehlot in 2008.

Also Read: Rajasthan Election Result 2018 LIVE Updates

The constituency has a total of 2.27 lakh voters which includes 1.10 lakh female voters. This time, the constituency recorded a voter turn out of 65.85% against 70.13% in 2013.

Also Read: Assembly Election 2018 

The BJP has fielded Shambhu Singh Khetasar against Ashok Gehlot from here.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Rajasthan Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ashok Gehlot, Sardarpura constituency result LIVE Updates
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition