Asaduddin Owaisi, Yati Narsinghanand booked by Delhi Police over inflammatory remarks

The Delhi Police has named AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand for their alleged inflammatory remarks made on June 8, reported news agency ANI.

Owaisi and Narsinghanand have been named in one of the two FIRs lodged by Delhi Police IFSO unit on Wednesday against which also include names of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman and Gulzar Ansari.

The IFSO unit of Delhi Police has lodged the case under various provisions for spreading hateful messages, inciting groups and creating an atmosphere detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquillity.

“Delhi Police IFSO unit has registered a case under various provisions against those who were allegedly spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which is detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquility,” said Delhi Police in a statement.

“The sections of the cases are 153, 295, 505 IPC. One case has been registered against Nupur Sharma & others, one has been registered against multiple social media entities based on the analysis. Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details,” it added.

On Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said that the FIR is against several individuals cutting across religions.

The unit will investigate the roles of various social media entities in promoting false and wrong information with an intention to create unrest on the cyber space and that have ramifications on the physical space thereby compromising with the social fabric of the country, Malhotra said.

Earlier this week, Delhi Police had registered an FIR based on a complaint by Nupur Sharma in which the suspended BJP spokesperson alleged that she is receiving death threats after her remarks on Prophet Mohammad. She was later provided security cover by the Delhi Police.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.